Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 3,942 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Teradata were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Teradata by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,792,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $107,008,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,825,000 after purchasing an additional 269,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of TDC opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.