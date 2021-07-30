Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 3,795 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.06% of Oceaneering International worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 62,274 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 66,480 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 86,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII opened at $13.84 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

