Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PWBO stock remained flat at $$16.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Pacific West Bank has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.64.
About Pacific West Bank
Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific West Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific West Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.