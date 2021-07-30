Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Sells 596 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,431 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $1,222,850.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,947.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,745 shares of company stock valued at $107,407,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $243.04. The company had a trading volume of 73,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.78. The company has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $187.37 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

