Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $440.67. 205,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,846. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.90 and a 1-year high of $443.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $429.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

