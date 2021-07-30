Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.25 and a beta of 0.59. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

