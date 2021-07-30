Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%.

Shares of OVV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,525,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,137. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.25. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

