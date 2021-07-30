Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

