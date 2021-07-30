Ouroboros (OURO) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $65,723.17 and approximately $341.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

