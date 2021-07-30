OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 1,806 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a market cap of $514.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

