Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.33.

OR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$16.91 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.39 and a 1 year high of C$18.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.13.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.