Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.350-$6.500 EPS.

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,533. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

