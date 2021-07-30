Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Up 28.3% Over Last Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $734,967.52 and approximately $25.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,984.78 or 0.99478133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00029470 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.62 or 0.00991720 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00359519 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00405250 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005806 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004402 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

