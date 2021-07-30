Oppenheimer Weighs in on Moody’s Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Moody’s in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $406.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ FY2021 earnings at $12.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $377.31 on Friday. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $384.52. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

