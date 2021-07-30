Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Covanta in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Covanta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 498.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $93,980,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Covanta by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after buying an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,159 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 177,792 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

