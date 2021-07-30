Oppenheimer Comments on Wingstop Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upped their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $174.20 on Friday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $177.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.57.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $1,912,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $2,070,000.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,804 shares of company stock worth $7,209,790 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

