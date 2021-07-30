Oppenheimer Comments on Starbucks Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $122.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.08. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

