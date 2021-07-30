Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,115,000 after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,541,000 after purchasing an additional 87,918 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

TAP opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.03. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

