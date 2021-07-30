Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,980 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYND. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $124.56 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,444.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,806,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

