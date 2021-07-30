Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.30.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $566.71 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $217.23 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $568.30.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

