Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 134.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,379 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 696.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 83,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

