Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 249.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $12,375,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $12,132,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $586,000.

NYSE AYI opened at $172.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

