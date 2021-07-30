Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 26,741 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 52,684 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 19,897 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 321,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after buying an additional 133,830 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.4% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.57 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

