Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,013 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after buying an additional 78,682 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in PPL by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 539,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PPL by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after buying an additional 145,908 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

PPL opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

