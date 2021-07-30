Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.24.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $126.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

