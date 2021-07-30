Open Platform (OPEN) Price Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $58,892.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

