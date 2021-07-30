Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

LPRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

LPRO opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Open Lending by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 70,597 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 126,087 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

