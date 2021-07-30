Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.08.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Shares of ONC opened at C$2.94 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$6.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.40. The company has a current ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 20.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.72 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other Oncolytics Biotech news, Director Angela Frances Holtham bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$25,123.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$388,828.74.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.