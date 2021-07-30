Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.08. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 781,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,581 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,344,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

