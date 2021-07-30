Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the June 30th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS OBELF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,531. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $232.04 million, a P/E ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.86 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

