O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $13.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in O-I Glass by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 7.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 1.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.78. 23,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,926. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

