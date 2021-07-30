Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $36.99.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.