NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $203.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $178.75 to $218.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $196.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $489.98 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.86. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $102.95 and a 52-week high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,676,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,152,368,000 after buying an additional 175,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,889,574,000 after purchasing an additional 719,524 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,310,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,835,366,000 after purchasing an additional 233,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,978,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,657,976,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

