Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the June 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSD. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 21.0% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 55,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,105 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period.

NYSE:JSD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,311. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $15.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

