Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Down 69.6% in July

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.28. 59,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,204. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

