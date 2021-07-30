Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the June 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JGH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.07. 48,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,510. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JGH. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 34.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 47,267 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,324,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 28,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 37.6% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 66,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

