Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the June 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
JGH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.07. 48,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,510. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $16.32.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
