Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,752 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,752 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -628.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

