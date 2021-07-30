Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.25 Million Stock Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,553 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 94,014 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 37,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro purchased 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

