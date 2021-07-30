Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of National Health Investors worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $67.94 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

