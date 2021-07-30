Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 3,615 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Monro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Monro by 7.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

