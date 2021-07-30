Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of PRA Group worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. S&T Bank boosted its position in PRA Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 194,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PRA Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PRA Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in PRA Group during the first quarter worth about $9,792,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PRA Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

