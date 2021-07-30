NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.43-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. NorthWestern also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.430-$3.580 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of NWE stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.46. 516,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,740. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

