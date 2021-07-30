Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

NWN opened at $53.10 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.