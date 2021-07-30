Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NWBI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.60.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In related news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 42,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.