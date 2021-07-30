Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 192.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.45.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $365.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.