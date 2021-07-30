Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,078 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of FNCB Bancorp worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNCB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FNCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FNCB opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.44. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

