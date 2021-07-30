Northern Trust Corp Takes $1.19 Million Position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

SNSE stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $230.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.