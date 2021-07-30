Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,461 Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.58% of VolitionRx worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in VolitionRx by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VolitionRx by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VolitionRx by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VolitionRx by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VolitionRx during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. VolitionRx Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $166.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.76.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 96.93% and a negative net margin of 52,866.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,319.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,484,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,863.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

