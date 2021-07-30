Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $98,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 141,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,127. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TELA opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 12.51. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.96.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 145.90% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA).

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.