Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

ETON opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $409,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETON has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

